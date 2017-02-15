Cherry Valley Fire Department responds to home fire - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Cherry Valley Fire Department responds to home fire

CHERRY VALLEY (WREX) -

The Cherry Valley Fire Department is on the scene of a home fire in the village. 

It happened in the 7300 block of Bermuda Drive. 

Officials say the homeowner came home around 6 p.m. and saw flames coming out of the structure. 

Nobody was injured in the incident and the fire has since been put out. However, crews are still on the scene checking for hot spots.  

