Athlete of the Week - Andrew Wenger

Dakota senior wrestler Andrew Wenger is our OSF St. Anthony's Athlete of the Week. Wenger hopes to bring home an elusive individual state championship this weekend. Wenger took third his freshman year at state, then finished second in each of the past two years.

"I'll be pushing myself all week knowing I'm not going to get another chance," Wenger said. "This is it."

Wenger also plays football and baseball at Dakota. Certain traits transcend each sport and help Wenger succeed in all three.

"He's a good teammate," senior Alex Porter said. "He's a really good motivator, too. He's always working hard."

Wenger hopes that hard work will help him earn Dakota's next in a long line of state champions.