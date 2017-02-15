Rockford Park District bans smoking at parks, approves plan with RPS

Smoking will no longer be allowed at Rockford Park District parks.

The Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to prohibit smoking entirely form park district facilities and parks. Smoking will still be allowed on public golf courses as long as it is at least 50 feet away from enclosed spaces.

Fines for breaking the ordinance start at $125 for a first offense and go up to $500.

The Rockford Park District has also approved an agreement with Rockford Public Schools that allows land from closing schools to be repurposed into a park. In turn, RPS 205 can develop new schools on park district land.

This agreement means a new elementary school will be built on Harrison Avenue and Perryville Road on Southeast Community Park land.

White Swan, Thompson and New Milford elementary schools will be torn down to create green space for the park district.