Dixon Police arrest man on child sex assault charges

A Dixon man has been arrested on child sexual assault charges.

Timothy Zielinski, 54, has been charged with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Police say they begin investigating Zielinski on Monday. They say the allegations against him came out following a school-based "Body Safety" program that teaches children about safe and unsafe touching and secrets, and empowers kids to come forward if they are being sexually abused.

Zielinski was arrested Wednesday and is being held in the Lee County Jail on $250,000 bond.