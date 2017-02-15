Man wanted by U.S. Marshals arrested for driving stolen car in drive-thru

Rockford Police say they arrested a man Tuesday after finding him driving a stolen car in a fast food drive-thru.

Quinton Kimbrough, 33, of Rockford, has been charged with aggravated possession of stolen auto, fleeing to elude, driving while license revoked and a U.S. Marshals hold.

Rockford Police say SCOPE officers were patrolling in the 3100 block of 11th Street just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night when they saw a stolen car sitting in the drive-thru lane of the Taco Bell. The car was reported stolen on February 6 from the 1800 block of 12th Avenue.

Police say a man was driving with a female passenger. When officers approached, the driver drove over a curb and fled the area.

Officers found the car parked unoccupied in an alley in the 1000 block of 24th Street a short time later. While investigating the area, they found the driver, Kimbrough, and the female passenger walking and arrested Kimbrough.

Police say Kimbrough was on federal probation and was wanted by U.S. Marshals. He is being held in the Winnebago County Jail. The passenger was released without being charged.