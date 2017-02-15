Deputies find marijuana growing operation in Machesney Park home

A Machesney Park man has been arrested for allegedly growing marijuana plants in his basement.

Anthony Gallano, 41, has been charged with unlawful production of 21-50 cannabis plants, possession with intent to deliver cannabis 500-2000 grams and obstructing justice.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called out to a home in the 11000 block of Darby Lane in Machesney Park Tuesday for a domestic disturbance.

While at the house deputies say they could smell marijuana and found a pot growing operation in the basement of the house.

Police say they found about 30 marijuana plants in the basement, along with over 1,200 grams of hash and cannabis oil.

Gallano is now being held in the Winnebago County Jail.