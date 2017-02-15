Rockford Police: Man charged with selling drugs, beating puppies

A Rockford man was arrested Tuesday after authorities say he was found selling drugs and beating animals.

Denzel Anderson, 24, of Rockford, faces unlawful delivery of less than one gram of heroin within 1,000 feet of a church, possession with intent to deliver cocaine 1-15 grams within 1,000 feet of a school, cruelty to animals and resisting arrest charges.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department says their narcotics unit was investigating drug sales in the 3100 block of 11th Street Tuesday. They say they saw Anderson selling drugs in the area.

Deputies say they also saw Anderson beating two puppies in the back seat of his car.

When deputies approached Anderson, they say he ran away from the scene. Anderson was arrested after a short chase.

Deputies say they found seven grams of crack cocaine, .half a gram of heroin and about $1,400 in cash on Anderson. Winnebago County Animal Services took custody of the puppies.

Anderson is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.