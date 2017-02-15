Rockford Police: Parolee arrested after running from officers

A Rockford man on parole was arrested Tuesday night after police say he ran from officers.

Michael Mallett, 19, has been charged with armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to deliver cannabis, possession of heroin, resisting, no FOID, fleeing to elude, no valid driver’s license and no front registration.

Rockford Police say SCOPE officers saw Mallett driving near in the area of North Rockton and Cameron avenues around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. They say he fled from Winnebago County deputies earlier Tuesday and police tried to pull him over.

Police say Mallett drove off, then got out of his car in the 900 block of North Court Street and ran away. Police caught him in the 900 block of Ridge Avenue.

Officers say they found a stolen handgun on the ground near where Mallett was running. They also found heroin and marijuana inside his car.

Mallett is now being held in the Winnebago County Jail.