Two people killed in Freeport; victims' son in custody

A Freeport couple was found stabbed to death inside their home overnight and their son has been arrested in connection with their murder.

Freeport Police say Patrick Davis, 66, and Carlotta Davis, 59, were found dead inside their home in the 100 block of Park Crest Drive around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police say they appear to have died from stab wounds to their bodies.

Their son, Mitchell Davis, 33, of Freeport, has been arrested in connection with the crime. He has been charged with two counts of first degree murder. His bond is been set at $750,000.

Freeport Police say deputies from Logan County in central Illinois contacted them early Wednesday morning after pulling over Mitchell Davis. Police say Mitchell Davis was driving his parents' vehicle and Logan County authorities asked if police could make contact with them.

When police arrived at the Davis' home, they say they could see them inside the home unresponsive. Once police went inside, they found Patrick and Carlotta dead.

Police say there was a history of domestic violence between the suspect and his parents. Orders of protection had been issued in the past, with the most recent one expiring this last year.

Police are traveling to Logan County Wednesday morning to pick up Mitchell Davis and bring him back to Freeport.