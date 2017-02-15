Rockford woman faces drug, weapons charges

A Rockford woman has been arrested on a number of weapons and drug charges.

Police say 23-year-old Tacoya Bell was arrested on Friday. The Rockford Police Gang and Narcotics units, along with the FBI, allegedly found an assault style rifle, two handguns, as well as cocaine and heroin, inside a home in the 1400 block of 7th Avenue.

Police found Bell inside the home along with a man and a baby. The man was not charged with a crime.

Bell has been charged with armed violence, unlawful use of weapons by a felon, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and contempt warrant.