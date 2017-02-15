Valentine's for Vets

Some students at Merrimac Community Charter School made sure veterans enjoyed Valentine's Day.
Ten vets were honored by students with handmade cards for serving our country. The students made a total of 179 cards.
The veterans say they were extremely honored to receive the cards. The cards have been sent to the VA hospital in Madison.
