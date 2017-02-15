UPDATE: One man dead, one injured after a shooting in Rockford

UPDATE: Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz has released the identity of the victim killed in this shooting.

The coroner says Brandon Taylor, 20, of Rockford, was pronounced dead 4:25 a.m. Wednesday.

An autopsy will be conducted Thursday afternoon.

----

Police are investigating after two people were shot early Wednesday morning in Rockford.

Around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday Rockford Police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Cunningham Street.

Police say a 20-year-old man was shot and killed. A second man was shot and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the victims of this shooting.

Police do not have a suspect in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police, 815-966-2900, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.