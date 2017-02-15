VanVleet relishing NBA opportunity

Fred VanVleet returned to his home state in an NBA uniform Tuesday night. Although he did not play in Toronto's 105-94 loss to Chicago, VanVleet is working hard to keep a job at basketball's highest level.

"It's a grind, man," VanVleet said. "Working everyday and trying to get better. [I'm] trying to grow as a player."

The Raptors have a 32-24 record, which is good for the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference.

"Being on a good team, opportunities are scarce sometimes but when they come you have to make the most of them and that's what I'm trying to do," VanVleet said.

The Raptors have one more game before the NBA's All-Star Break. VanVleet is scheduled to be home for a series of events in Rockford during the weekend.