Rauner frustrated ahead of State of the Budget address

Governor Bruce Rauner says he's frustrated, but optimistic about the progress of a senate budget plan being ironed out in Springfield.

Rauner took questions during a Facebook Live Tuesday afternoon ahead of his State of the Budget Address Wednesday. Rauner says both Democrats and Republicans have been working together on the 12 bills part of a so-called "grand bargain." Wednesday he plans to weigh in on the issues plaguing the measures. Rauner's budget address begins at noon Wednesday in Springfield.