Rauner frustrated ahead of State of the Budget address

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Governor Bruce Rauner says he's frustrated, but optimistic about the progress of a senate budget plan being ironed out in Springfield.

Rauner took questions during a Facebook Live Tuesday afternoon ahead of his State of the Budget Address Wednesday.  Rauner says both Democrats and Republicans have been working together on the 12 bills part of a so-called "grand bargain."  Wednesday he plans to weigh in on the issues plaguing the measures. Rauner's budget address begins at noon Wednesday in Springfield.

