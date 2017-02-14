Janesville SWAT team holds monthly training Tuesday

Janesville Police Department's SWAT team says it's ready for anything.

The SWAT team held its monthly training Tuesday, where the team ran through several different scenarios--from an active shooter to a hostage situation.

The SWAT team says it's also prepared for anything at a protest, like the one that happened in Janesville when President Trump came to speak during his campaign.

"We stage and if everything goes peaceful, that's great," SWAT Team Commander, Mark Ratzlaff said. "If there's an active shooter or something like that then we would get involved in that but our role there is to protect everyone, the protesters as well as people attending the event."

This is the first time trained Janesville paramedics have collaborated with the swat team for training.