NIU honors the five students killed in 2008 Valentine's Day shooting

Flowers and hearts adorn the five memorial markers outside Cole Hall on Northern Illinois University's campus.

Each marker is dedicated to one of the victims who were killed when a gunman opened fire during an afternoon lecture on February 14, 2008.

"From the very beginning we vowed we would never forget," says NIU Institutional Communication Associate Director Joe King. "We honor that promise. And we honor their memories."

One group living up to that promise is the Alpha Sigma Omega Sorority. The women remember the lives of their sister, Catalina Garcia, who was lost on that dark day.

"Just seeing everyone come together, it's really emotional," says sorority sister Analicia DelValley. "But at the same time it's very empowering to see all these people come together."

As a student herself, Analicia says she can't imagine what those students went through in Cole Hall nine years ago.

"It was Valentine's Day. You don't what they had planned for that day or if they were going to see their family or what was going on in their lives. To know their lives ended so suddenly is so sad."

While Analicia says she never knew Catalina personally. she says her spirit will live on through the sisterhood.

"We continue to live her legacy by coming here bringing balloons and stuff like that. Reading poems and our call. Even though we didn't even know her. But we still come here and do that."

At 3:06 bells tolled five times in remembrance of the five victims.