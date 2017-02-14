Seat belts on school buses debate gets new backing in Illinois

The Illinois Secretary of State is backing a measure that would require seat belts on school buses.



Secretary Jesse White announced his support for the proposal Tuesday.



It would mandate all public school buses come equipped with 3-point seat belts like those found in cars.



The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said 3-point belts protect passengers better than lap belts by spreading sudden body movement caused by a crash over the chest, waist and shoulders.



The administration endorsed seat belts on school buses in 2015.



Six other states have passed laws requiring them.