New Freeport City Hall dedicated in historic building

Looking to its future and celebrating its past. That's what Freeport did Tuesday to celebrate its new city hall.

Freeport City Hall held it's ribbon cutting on Valentine's Day, which is also the 162nd anniversary of the incorporation of the city.



The new City Hall is in the Old Carnegie Library building which the mayor says saved costs and celebrates the history of Freeport.



"We want to repurpose old buildings and blend them with the new in Freeport," said Mayor Jim Gitz. "I think we need to live in example and I think this is the first example of that and it's a wonderful reuse."

The mayor said there there are talks of a possible arts center for the old city hall building.

