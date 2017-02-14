Huskies, Marshawn Wilson "part ways"

Northern Illinois University men’s basketball head coach Mark Montgomery announced today that the Huskies have parted ways with sophomore guard Marshawn Wilson (Oakdale, Minn./Hill-Murray).

“After meeting with Marshawn, it was mutually decided that the best course of action at this time is for him to have a fresh start with another program,” said Montgomery. “We appreciate Marshawn’s contributions to our program and wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors.”

In 18 games this season, Wilson averaged 4.9 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.