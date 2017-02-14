New store coming to Edgebrook Shops

A new store is coming to the Edgebrook Shopping Center.
The Gaming Goat opens this weekend.
It's a game shop that has a variety of board and card games as well as gaming supplies.
A grand opening celebration for The Gaming Goat is this Saturday.
The Edgebrook Shopping Center. is located off North Alpine and Highcrest roads.
