New store coming to Edgebrook Shops

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

A new store is coming to the Edgebrook Shopping Center.
The Gaming Goat opens this weekend.
It's a game shop that has a variety of board and card games as well as gaming supplies.
A grand opening celebration for The Gaming Goat is this Saturday.
The Edgebrook Shopping Center. is located off North Alpine and Highcrest roads.

