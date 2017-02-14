Plans for a Hilton Embassy Suites Hotel & Conference Center revealed for downtown Rockford

Gorman & Company has released information on its plan to turn a historic Rockford building into an Embassy Suites Hotel and Conference Center.

Their goal is to renovate and convert the Amerock building in downtown Rockford into a hotel and conference center.

The 160 room hotel has a 12th floor cocktail lounge and outdoor deck for dining on Davis Park facing the Rock River.

Also, standard with the Embassy Suites brand, is a complimentary breakfast area. Other amenities include an indoor swimming pool on the ground floor, fitness and business centers, gift shop and room for retail space.



HOW THE PROPOSAL HAS CHANGED:



Gorman & Company's original agreement for the hotel included a 500 unit parking deck on the Green Street lot. The city paved the way for its construction in 2014 as it was anticipating the building of an Amtrak train station. The Amtrak route from Rockford to Chicago never matriculated.



With no immediate need for a parking deck, and money already set aside for it, Mayor Morrissey has proposed using the taxpayer dollars on the conference center. It would be city owned and leased to Gorman for $1 a year. Gorman would own the hotel and Embassy Suites would operate the hotel under a management agreement.



Allocating the money for the Amerock project has raised some concerns with aldermen. Ald. Tim Durkee said on the surface, he loved the project. But he has to consider the impact of using taxpayer funds for a private project. He also said this type of investment could tie up redevelopment funds the city has to use on other projects for many years. Overall, he expressed the need for a hotel in downtown but questioned if there was another way to do it that doesn't cost as much.



As part of the agreement presented to Council members in their packet, the proposal calls for other commitments on behalf of Gorman, such as a complete Main Street conversion and Chestnut Street Bridge improvement.



The proposal also calls for financial incentives through the city's River Edge TIF District.



If the deal fails, Gorman would give back the building to the city for $1.



HISTORY OF THE HOTEL PROJECT:



In 2012, the Friends of the Ziock reached out to developers to see which ones were interested in developing a hotel in downtown Rockford. The group said out of dozens, only one developer was apparent: Gorman & Company.



The following year, in 2013, a Chicago-based destination real estate consulting firm, Hunden Strategic Partners, did a hotel feasibility study and concluded Amerock could be successful if it had 150 rooms and a conference center.



In 2014, Gorman worked with hotel consultants, architects and subcontractors to come up with an initial estimate for the project. The first development agreement was signed.



Then in 2015, Gorman officially bought the Amerock property. At the time, Gorman said the project faced significant hurdles, one being financing. Marketing began in China to cultivate private donors using the EB5-Visa program. It gives Chinese investors priority on visa lists to the U.S. if they invest in certain distressed American cities.



Last year, Gorman spent the year continued to produce financial backing for the project in China.



As of February, Gary Gorman said he's secured $16 million in private funding through the EB5 Visa program and a bank out of New York City. Gorman said the $13.1 million public investment is critical to starting the project and shows the private investors the city is willing to back this project.

ECONOMIC IMPACT:

Gary Gorman has met with a majority of the City Council members to explain the project and elaborate on the economic impact it could bring to downtown and beyond.



One of the components is job creation. Brad Long, the Executive Director of the Northwestern Illinois Building and Trades Council said the project would created 550 temporary jobs for his tradesmen. These jobs would be livable wages and last for up to a year or more for some of the laborers.



The hotel itself would also create an estimated 123 permanent jobs to run the day-to-day operations.



The River District Association's past president and current board member Gary Anderson said the time has come for Rockford to have a downtown hotel. He said this type of flagship hotel could spur growth at storefronts all over downtown.



The Hunden Study concluded the hotel project would generate $738 million in new spending and add $24 million to the city's tax base over the next 30 years.

Click here to see a PDF of the Gorman & Company proposal.