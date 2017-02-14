American Girl to release first boy character doll

There are two new American Girl dolls set to be released this week and one--is a boy!
His name is Logan Everett and he's American Girl's first boy character doll. He's a drummer and his accessory is a drum set.
He plays alongside his female singer-songwriter friend Tenny Grant, who's also a new character. Both dolls are are set to release on Thursday.
American Girl plans to launch a wide range of dolls this year, many of whom embrace diverse backgrounds, experiences and personalities, according to American Girl.
