American Girl to release first boy character doll

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

There are two new American Girl dolls set to be released this week and one--is a boy!

His name is Logan Everett and he's American Girl's first boy character doll. He's a drummer and his accessory is a drum set.

He plays alongside his female singer-songwriter friend Tenny Grant, who's also a new character. Both dolls are are set to release on Thursday.

American Girl plans to launch a wide range of dolls this year, many of whom embrace diverse backgrounds, experiences and personalities, according to American Girl.

