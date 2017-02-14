IceHogs to honor local state champs

The Rockford IceHogs will recognize local high school state champions before Friday’s game against the Cleveland Monsters.

Game time is 7 p.m. and the IceHogs will honor the Belvidere North Competitive Co-ed Cheer team and the Harlem Boy’s Bowling team with a ceremony prior to Friday’s contest.

The Belvidere North Blue Thunder cheer team won the IHSA Cheer Co-ed division on Feb. 4 at the U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington with a score of 93.29 points for the program’s first-ever state cheer championship. The Blue Thunder finished first at the IHSA Cheer Sectional at Belvidere North to qualify for the state competition.



The Harlem Boy’s Bowling team finished with 12,998 total pins over the 60 games to claim their first-ever state bowling championship on Saturday, Jan. 28. at St. Clair Bowl in O'Fallon. The Huskies edged Hononegah by 184 pins in the two-day tournament after finishing runner-up to the Indians in the state championship in the 2014-15 season.