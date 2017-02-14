13 News revisits Black Male Initiative, which aims to find jobs for black men

According to most recent U.S. Census data from 2012, 69 percent of black men ages 20 to 24 in Rockford do not have a job. That's more than four times higher than white men of the same age. According to the Great Cities Institute, who gathered the data, those numbers are likely the same today.

It's an issue 13 News first told you about last year in a special report.

One group trying to fix the problem is "The Black Male Initiative."

The group, sponsored by the United Way and a number of other local organizations, started with six mentees between the ages of 18 and 24.

The men take part in job-preparedness classes and meet with a mentor to help them stay focused on getting a job.

---

Hovered over burgers and fries men of different backgrounds and ages discuss some of the hard truths of life.

"I'm not going to say Rockford is the best. I'm not going to say Rockford is the worst. It's what you make of it," said Tyair Jones.

You might remember Tyair. We first met him last May.

"School wasn't really meant for me but now as I get older I realized I should have just stayed in school," Tyair said last year.

Tyair left high school early and has been chasing a steady job ever since.

Last year, he joined the Black Male Initiative to find a career.

The program has grown from six mentees to 16 in the past year.

Each of the men started the initiative unemployed.

Today, seven of them are in permanent jobs and two of them are in a job training program.

"I'm confident that these guys can take over the whole city, so that's what we hope to do with the program, make sure people feel that they have a network of support," said the initiative's program coordinator Matt Simpson.

But Simpson- admits there's been bumps along the way.

"When you sit down and talk to these young brothers, and you hear the challenges that they are working to overcome, it's amazing," Simpson said.

As we sat in on a recent group meeting, some of the mentees open up about problems at home, and how they've fallen victim to some of Rockford's crime.

It's transformed this initiative into not only a job training program but a group that provides all types of support.

Tyair's faced his own challenges this year, and admits he's not been good about attending group meetings.

But this week he was back with a new focus.

He's no longer making short term goals. Instead, he's focused on the long game.

"I don't have a short term goal but my long term goal is to get a diploma," Tyair said.

Something he's on track to do as he follows a road filled with voices of support.

Tyair has held off-and-on jobs since we last spoke with him last year. He's also in the process of completing his GED.