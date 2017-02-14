Man charged with exposing himself in DeKalb

A DeKalb man has been arrested for allegedly exposing himself to people outside his apartment.

The Dekalb County Sheriff's Office says Lee Pryor, 64, has been charged with five counts of public indecency and five counts of disorderly conduct.

The sheriff's office says they were contacted last week about Pryor engaging in "sexual conduct" in front of an open window in his apartment in the 1400 block of Twombly Road in DeKalb.

Detectives conducted surveillance in the area and say they saw Pryor standing naked in the picture window of his apartment and exposing himself to people in the area.

A warrant was obtained for Pryor and he was arrested. He is now being held in the DeKalb County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.