Crash involving car, semi on 11th St. Tuesday - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Crash involving car, semi on 11th St. Tuesday

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Connect
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

The Rockford Fire Department is on the scene of an accident involving a semi truck and a car. 

The accident occurred at 11th Street and 23rd Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. 

Division Chief Matt Knott says the vehicles also crashed into the building at 2310 11th Street, causing some damage to the building. 

No word yet on any injuries. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.