Beloit Main St. dubbed "Most Romantic"

One of the most romantic spots to take your valentine is right here in our area.
Beloit was named one of the most romantic Main streets in America.
Main Street America came out with the list.
It says it picked Beloit for its vernacular architecture, artwork and river setting.
Other most romantic main streets on the list include Orlando, Florida, Salem, Massachusetts and York, Pennsylvania.
Click Here to see the full list of romantic Main streets.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.