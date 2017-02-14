Police: $90K in phones, equipment stolen from Monroe Radio Shack

MONROE, Wis. (WREX) -- Monroe Police say five people are suspected of stealing about $90,000 in cell phones and other equipment from a Radio Shack store in Monroe overnight.

Police say a witness called 911 around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday to report suspects were burglarizing the store at 301 6th Avenue. The witness said they saw five people, dressed in black and with concealed faces, running out of the Radio Shack carrying items and then leaving in two vehicles.

The witness followed the vehicles while on the phone with police. Monroe Police say its officers and Green County deputies found the suspects and began a high-speed pursuit, with the sheriff's office eventually putting down spike strips that deflated the tires of one vehicle being chased.

Police say a Jeep Grand Cherokee kept driving for about a mile on flattened tires until stopping near the intersection of State Highway 11 and County Highway G. Officers caught the driver of a Jeep, 18-year-old Alexis Beyer, of Aurora, Illinois. Three other suspects ran away from the vehicle into farm fields. They are still at large.

Police say a second car kept going east on Highway 11 through Broadhead and eventually into Rock County. At one point, Monroe Police say the suspects in the car threw out a bag, which was later found to contain cell phones stolen from the Radio Shack store.

Officers were finally able to deflate this car's tires in Janesville and four people were arrested. Those arrested include the driver, 21-year-old Diamond Madison, of Aurora. The other three suspects are 25-year-old Michael Bush Jr., of Aurora, 21-year-old Tynario Brown, of Aurora and 18-year-old Kneirah Johnson, of Montgomery, Illinois.

All suspects are now being held in the Green County Jail.

Police say officers were able to recover much of what was stolen.

Police say the investigation into this case is ongoing and they are continuing to search for the suspects at large.