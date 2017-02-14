Tiffany Phillips

Tiffany is an Account Executive at WREX.

Tiffany has been a Digital Sales Specialist/ Account Executive with WREX-TV since April of 2016. Prior to her position with the station, she has worked in marketing/ advertising for over 7 years and enjoys helping businesses grow using both digital and broadcast advertising.

She is a mother of two fantastic kids, Olivia (2) and Wyatt (1), and two rambunctious puppies. As a die hard Chicago Cubs fan, Tiffany tries to make it to a game with her family whenever she can!

On her off days, you can find Tiffany assisting with community activities and partaking in organizations geared towards students and education.

Contact her at tphillips@wrex.com