Arrests made in armed robbery outside of Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center

Rockford Police say they have arrested two teens in connection with an armed robbery that occurred downtown last month.

Police say four people were robbed at gunpoint while coming out of the Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center in downtown Rockford just before 11 p.m. January 19.

The victims told police that three suspects came up to them as they walked outside the building. They say one of the suspects was armed with a handgun and the other two robbed them of their belongings.

On Tuesday, Rockford Police searched for the three suspects in the Fairgrounds Housing Development. Two teen boys, one 16-years-old and one 17-years-old, were arrested. They have both been charged with armed robbery.

The two teens are both being held in the Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police say they found a shotgun, a BB gun and stolen property during the searches. Police say the warrant for the third suspect has not yet been served.