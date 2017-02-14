DIGGING DEEPER: Evaluating Rockford's water dams

Video of rushing and overflowing water in California brings up memories for people in Rockford.

Parts of the Keith Creek flooded in 2006 and 2007.

People were forced to evacuate their homes and more than a hundred houses were damaged beyond repair.

"It was more rainfall that was coming in then that was leaving, so it filled up the alpine dam very fast," said Rockford Stormwater Administrator Marcy Leach.

Today the Alpine dam is dry.

It's one of four water dams the city manages.

The others include Page Park, Levings Lake and Elliot Golf Course. ComEd oversees the Fordham Dam on the Rock River.

Leach said the dams are inspected once a year.

She said the Page, Levings and Elliot dams are in good condition but Alpine, which was built in 1942, needs work.

"It's the concrete spillways that could cause a problem if they are too deteriorated," Leach said.

It's similar to what happened in California where the dams spillway quickly deteriorated when water rushed over it.

"We do have a design completed but the cost is over $3 million," Leach said.

City Council has allocated some money and the city hopes to have the repairs done by 2020. But there's also concern about the dam's height.

In 2006, the water reached 47 feet high, just one foot below the dam's limit. If it had gotten any higher the problems could have been even worse.

"That's been a concern for us. We don't want it to go over the spillway either. We do have concerns that if it does we're not sure what would happen," Leach said.

Increasing the dam's height would likely require millions of dollars and a time line for that is unclear.

The hope is to avoid a situation that people in the Keith Grove neighborhood know all too well.

The city said one of the best things you can do to avoid flooding is to help keep Rockford creeks clean of shrubs and garbage, which can build up at dams. The city also recommends buying flood insurance if you live near a dam.