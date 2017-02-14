Hononegah track team finding ways to practice without indoor facility

Hononegah High School's dome collapsed during a winter storm in December 2015, leaving the school without an indoor athletic facility.

When Hononegah lost its dome, the track team felt a big impact, especially the athletes who do field events.

"Hurdles, long jump, pole vaulting, high jump: you can do all those in the dome. You can't do any of those in here" in the school, says sophomore hurdler Jalen Anderson.

"I think it (the dome) helps a lot because we were able to practice five times out of the week. Now we don't even practice at all right now," says senior pole vaulter Nick Taylor

A referendum for a new facility got shot down in the November election, by a 62 to 38 percent margin. Now, a proposal for a new field house is on the April ballot.

Tom Polaski coached track and taught at Hononegah for more than 30 years. He hopes to see a different result in the April election.

"I could see where people voted no on this in November," says Polaski. "You want to see brick and mortar or whatever it is. You want to see a visual of it. You want the $44 million spelled out specifically. I can tell you they've done that this time around."

The track team has been lucky enough to have some days to practice outside recently, but the athletes have had to use other facilities, like local elementary and middle schools, to practice indoors.

"Having a field house would impact Hono a lot," says senior track athlete Cole Niksich. "It would be a big step in the future of the school and I'd be happy for them."

The dome was a landmark in the Rockton community. Several Hononegah track athletes spent time around the facility growing up.

"Always coming to the dome and watching the other kids practice," Niksich says. "Looking up to the bigger kids. Wanting to fill their footsteps. Just sad that it's gone now."

With other NIC-10 schools upgrading facilities in recent years, Hononegah hopes to keep pace and avoid falling behind.

"It kind of motivates me because after seeing their facilities and how nice they are and how many people use them, it makes you really want to have one because of all the things you can do and all the possibilities you have," Nick Taylor says.

According to PMA Securities, a median home in the Hononegah district would see a $97 increase in bond payment under the proposed referendum.

Polanski encourages voters to do their research and come to the polls April 4.