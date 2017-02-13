Rockford city leaders work to tackle human trafficking and prostitution

An ordinance proposal circulating Rockford City Council aims to put a stop to human trafficking and prostitution.

14th Ward Aldermen Joe Chiarelli says massage businesses have been popping up around town that he's getting a lot of complaints about. He says these businesses advertise for one thing and are doing something illegal behind closed doors: human trafficking and prostitution.

He's proposing the city establish an ordinance to stop this. He says the proposed ordinance wouldn't impact current massage therapists or establishments that have the proper licensing through the state. Instead, it would focus on the businesses that have evaded this certification.



"As long as they are licensed through the state of Illinois as a physical therapist, then we don't have any issues with that," says Chiarelli. "What we have issues with are these businesses that are popping up that are fronts for prostitution and other activities that we don't want in our neighborhoods."

The ordinance would give the city the ability to perform background checks on business owners, and perform inspections. This would all fall under the business license that owners would be required to apply for and comply with. If there are infractions or any illegal activity, the city could then take action with fees or possibly more.

"We have a lot of massage establishments within our community," says Community & Economic Development Director Todd Cagnoni. "Most of them without any difficulties whatsoever and are legitimate business. We're talking about regulation so we can talk about the few that we have been a problem and a concern throughout the community."

No vote was taken on the item. Chiarelli says this is to give more time to aldermen and city staff to come up with the type of regulations and punishments they'd like to see.

Last September, 14 people were arrested during prostitution busts at several massage parlors around Belvidere. Belvidere Police say the arrests were the result of a 14-month long investigation into prostitution in the area.