Better Business Bureau gives tips for safe Craigslist transactions

A scam reported in Rockford could turn dangerous.

In the last 3 weeks Rockford police have responded to 3 armed robberies, where each victim arranged to meet someone they didn't know. The victims were meeting up with the person to buy or sell something, and one was even going on a date. The Better Business Bureau says if you decide to meet someone you don't know do it in a busy place during the day, or at a police or fire station.

"If someone is going to meet you and they're up front about who they are and they're not going to rip you off, they'll have no problem meeting you at a place where law enforcement is located," Better Business Bureau Rockford Regional Director Dennis Horton said.

The Rockford BBB also says you should never go alone to meet up with a stranger.