Sectional semifinals highlight Monday's playoff action

Byron's hopes of a 2-A girls basketball state championship repeat are still in tact, as the Lady Tigers beat Bishop McNamara, 60-31. Lexi DeVries led the way with 25 points, while Bailey Burrows added 18 points.

In the other 2-A Sectional semifinal, Winnebago lost to Hall, 52-30. That sets up a rematch between Byron and Hall. The two teams met in Byron's Martin Luther King, Jr. Tournament earlier this season, with Byron winning. The sectional title game winner goes to the 2-A Super-Sectional at Monmouth College.

The 1-A Pearl City sectional semifinals featured a full plate of NUIC flavor. Galena, ranked 3rd in the 1-A state rankings, defeated Aquin, 42-36. The Lady Pirates still have one loss this season. Galena's Katie Furlong poured in 24 points in the victory, while Aquin's Georgia James scored 13 for the Lady Bulldogs in the loss.

The other semifinal saw Eastland knock off Pecatonica, 62-45. The Lady Indians got to Pearl City after winning the program's first ever regional title. The 1-A sectional championship game is Thursday, with the Lady Cougars and Lady Pirates vying for a spot in the Super-Sectional at Illinois Valley Community College.