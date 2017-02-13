Gilfillan resigns from Guilford

Guilford High School is looking for a new head football coach. Mel Gilfillan resigned from his post as the team's head coach.

Gilfillan has coached at Guilford since 2001. In his 16 years, Gilfillan had a 73-80 record. That includes a streak of seven straight years in the postseason from 2004-2010.

The Vikings have missed the playoffs the past three seasons. The last time Guilford made the playoffs was 2013. Guilford hopes to start interviewing candidates within the next couple of weeks.