Election Day: Who is running for Mayor of Rockford?

With the announcement that Rockford Mayor Larry Morrissey will not seek re-election, there will be change at the top of the city's government.



Coming up on Feb. 28, voters will be asked to choose between two Republican candidates for mayor.



Republican candidates:



Ald. Pamela Connell is running on the GOP ticket on Feb. 28.



The Rockford native currently represents the 6th Ward. She is also the 2nd Vice President of Northern Illinois Republican Women and a district director with the Illinois Federation of Republican Women.



She says she'll keep a lean and balanced budget, fight back against violent crime, and support programs for new businesses.



She faces Brian Leggaro in the primary election.



Brian Leggaro is a lifelong Rockford resident who has been in the music for 26 years.



He is also a certified State of Illinois Concealed Carry Instructor.



He says he'll work on issues like crime by restoring streetlights, bringing back the public scanner channel, and encouraging citizens to get concealed carry permits.



After the Feb. 28 primary, one of these candidates will face challengers from three other parties.



Democratic candidate:



Tom McNamara will run as a Democrat.



He currently represents the city's 3rd Ward.



He says he'll strengthen neighborhoods by reducing taxes and tackling blight. And he says he'll improve public safety by tackling the mental health crisis and the city's drug abuse problem.



Independent candidates:



Dr. Rudy Valdez will run on the Independent ticket in April.



Valdez has lived in Rockford for 30 years and has spent most of that time working at United Technologies Aerospace Systems in Rockford.



He says he'll lead Rockford through its transformation and collaborate with other cities across the region.



Ronnie Manns will also be on the ballot in April.



He says after decades of neglect, it is time to take care of all citizens of the Stateline.