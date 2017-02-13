Sycamore man arrested on multiple drug charges

Sycamore Police have arrested a man they believe was selling drugs out of his home.

Samuel MacAdam, 26, was arrested Friday after police searched his home in the 300 block of Orchard Lane in Sycamore.

MacAdam has been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of cannabis, unlawful possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of ecstasy and unlawful possession of of prescription drugs.