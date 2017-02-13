Downstate regional schools superintendent announces run for governor

Another Democratic candidate has thrown his name in the ring to run for Governor of Illinois next year.

Robert Daiber is the Madison County regional superintendent of schools. He announced Monday that he plans on running for the post.

The lifelong educator, 60, says his first act as governor would be to pass a balanced budget.

Beyond that he says his candidacy will focus on "compromising collaboration."

Daiber ran unsuccessful campaigns for an Illinois House seat three times in 1990s.

Two Chicago area Democrats have already announced intentions to run for governor: Chicago Alderman Ameya Pawar and Chris Kennedy, son of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy. Kennedy stopped by the 13 News studios last Friday to discuss his run.

Republican Governor Bruce Rauner plans to seek a second term.