$500 College scholarship available at Winnebago Co. Sheriff's Office

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

If you need money for college, the Winnebago County Sheriff has some waiting for you.

More than $54,000 in college scholarships are available for students across the state.

Sheriff Gary Caruana has one scholarship worth $500 that a student can use towards tuition, books or fees.

Students must be enrolled full time at a certified school in Illinois. If you want to apply CLICK HERE.

You can also pick up an application at the sheriff's office at 650 West State St. in downtown Rockford.

Applications are due by March 15. 

