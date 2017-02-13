Rock County authorities release name of person killed in crash

Authorities have released the name of a woman killed in a crash in Janesville, Wisconsin over the weekend.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department says Quanika Morris, 24, of Chicago, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at I-30/I-90 and Racine Street. The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Morris was a passenger in the car that crashed and rolled over. She died from injuries sustained during the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.