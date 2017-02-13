Community gathers to remember 3 teens killed in Monroe

MONROE, Wis. (WREX) -- Community members gathered at Monroe (Wis.) High School Monday morning to remember three teenagers killed in a traffic crash Friday.

The city council says members from the community, students and school officials all joined hands and circle around to remember those lost.

Gage Noble, 16, Anya Teasdale, 16 and Joseph Wyss, 15, were killed in the two-car crash. The other driver, 35-year-old Jennifer Hopkins, is still in the hospital in serious condition.

Monroe High School administrators says counselors are available for students who need them.