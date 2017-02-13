Rockford Police: 3 teens arrested after found driving stolen Lexus

Three teenagers were arrested after a short car chase Sunday night, according to Rockford Police.

Police say officers on patrol saw a stolen Lexus being driven near the 1000 block of School Street just after 10 p.m. Sunday. They say the car was reported stolen from the parking lot of the Planet Fitness on South Alpine Road earlier in the night.

When officers tried to stop the car, they say the driver took off. They say the driver turned the wrong way down North Main Street, then pulled over and ran away, as did several other people inside.

The driver, a 16-year-old, was caught after a short chase on foot. Police say he had look-a-like narcotics in his possession. He is being charged with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, possession with intent to deliver look-a-like substance, fleeing to elude, resisting, no valid driver’s license and disobeyed stop sign. He has been transported the the juvenile detention center.

Police say two 17-year-old teen boys were found inside the stolen car, along with a BB gun. They were both charged with criminal trespass to a vehicle and released to their parents.

Rockford Police say this is an open investigation and anyone with information should contact them or Crime Stoppers.