WHERE THE LOCALS EAT: 13 News Today goes to Steam Plant Family Restaurant

It's a family affair at Steam Plant Family Restaurant in Belvidere. Just ask Owner Sali Limani.

"I have my brother working, myself my wife, my kids." Limani said.

But its not your typical family tree. Patti Hammond has been serving up Steam Plant staples with a smile for over 17 years to customers of all ages.

"You really become friends and get to bond with people that come in." Hammond said.

One of those customers is Stephanie Winters.

"I love the biscuits, gravy, toast with mixed jelly which is my favorite." Winters said.

But Stephanie doesn't just love the food, she loves the memories.

"I used to come with my grandparents when I was little." Winters said. "We'd have our family breakfast and dinner here."

You could say its a diner turned time capsule. The building used to be a part of a centuries old sowing factory,and ever since has preserved Belvidere history on it's walls.

But while diners are taking a step back in time, the kitchen is busy making breakfast favorites.

"We have everything from eggs to pancakes to waffles to skillets and even steaks." Limani said.

Everything is started from scratch, even the meats, and everything is made with a special touch.

After seeing the work that went into these dishes, we had to see what all the rage was about.

Austin headed out west with the Denver Omelet, Morgan went for comfort with biscuits and gravy, and I tested out some New Orleans flair with the Cajun Skillet.

Let's just say our plates were clean in no time.

Steam Plant Family Restaurant is open from 6 a.m until 9 p.m. everyday of the week. The restaurant is located at 123 Meadow Street in Belvidere.

