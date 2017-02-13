Gas prices down around Rockford, but maybe not for long

Gas prices around the Stateline were down again over this past week, but gasoline experts say they could soon be on the rise.

Gas prices in Rockford are down 3.4 cents compared to a week ago. The average price for a gallon of gas is now $2.17.

Nationally, gas prices went up 1.4 cents to an average of $2.27 per gallon, a dime more than the Rockford average.

The average gas price in Rockford is now 18.9 cents lower than a month ago, but 65.7 cents higher than this same time last year.

Petroleum analysts say drivers will likely start to see higher gas prices in the near future. Patrick DeHaan with gasbuddy.com says that demand for gas will likely start to go up over the next few weeks, and generally the national average rises between 35 and 65 cents more February through the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Areas near Rockford and their current gas price averages: Milwaukee, $2.20 per gallon, up 1.1 cents from last week; Madison, $2.21 per gallon, flat from last week; Chicago, $2.44 per gallon, up 6.3 cents from last week.