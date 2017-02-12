IceHogs Win Third Straight, Top Admirals to Sweep Weekend

The Rockford IceHogs have gone on a tear since losing eight in a row, picking up their third straight win on Sunday in a 2-1 victory over the Milwaukee Admirals at the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford.

The IceHogs and Admirals played a scoreless draw into the third period when Sam Carrick tucked in his own rebound with eleven minutes to go for the game's first goal. Jeremy Langlois' empty-netter helped secure the victory. The Admirals scored with nine seconds left in the final period to spoil Jeff Glass' shutout bid. Glass finished with 25 saves in net.

The IceHogs look to continue their winning ways on Wednesday with a 10:30 am school day game against Cleveland. Rockford wraps up its five-game homestand on Friday and Saturday against the Monsters and Charlotte Checkers.