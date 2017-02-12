Winter activities cut short by lack of snow

When you think of a Midwest winter, skiing, sledding and snowmobiling are all things that come to mind.

But this year, there's one problem... no snow.

"This year we at least had a good week here before Christmas, we thought we were going to have a good year this year, but then it went away on us," said trail captain for the Winnebago Snowmobile Club Mark Hazzard.

He says for the last three years, they haven't hit the trails very often.

"Been very poor snow, last year, we were not able to ride any days at all in northern Illinois," said Hazzard.

To find enough snow for their vehicles, snowmobilers have to head north, sometimes as far as Michigan.

"They get use of their machines, but it's nice when there's snow here because all the club members work really hard to put trails in here and when you can't use them, it's just tough for everybody," said Hazzard.

The only place you can find some of that cold, white stuff is at the Snow Park at Alpine Hills.

"Man-made snow takes longer to melt anyway, so we're good," said Operations Manager for the park Becky Lambert.

Since December, the Rockford Park District has been using its four machines to make snow.

"Around 2,400 people this season, which is really good, better than last year," said Lambert.

But the park is still feeling some impact; on Sunday afternoon, not a sledder could be found, a reason why they're hoping for a little help from Mother Nature.

"We would love to see cross country skiing happening on sight. We would love to see snow-shoeing on site, we just don't have the capacity to make snow to do all those activities," said Lambert.

Until the weather starts to cooperate, these sledders and snowmobilers will have to make due with what they have.

Alpine Hills officials say they hope to be open through February but if the warm weather continues, it could close earlier. Of course, if we get more snow they'll stay open longer.