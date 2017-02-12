Man robbed in Rockford while meeting woman from website

Rockford Police say a man attempting to meet a woman that he corresponded with online was robbed Sunday morning.

Police say the man arranged a date through the website "Backpage."

The victim and the woman were supposed to meet at the 1400 block of Arthur Ave around 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Instead, an unknown black man approached the victim and pointed a gun at him.

The suspect and a woman got away with the victim's black 1997 Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rockford Police at 815-966-2900.