Can you eat a 32 inch pizza in 45 minutes? Two people were able to when they complete the Don Challenge at Mamma Mia's pizza on Alpine Road on Saturday.

Frank Salamone introduced the eating challenge back in 2015.

One to two people must eat the 32-inch pizza with cheese and one topping in under 45 minutes.

The prize is $500.

Tony Mitchell and professional food eater Molly Schuyler completed the challenge in just over 15 minutes.