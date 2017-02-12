Gunfire strikes cars and homes during two Rockford shootings

Shots rang out across Rockford Saturday night during two separate shootings that struck three cars and two different homes.



Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Rockford Police received several reports of gunfire in the alley west of the 900 block of N. Church St. Police say bullets struck one house and two unoccupied cars parked nearby.

Police found eight bullet casings in the alley. Witnesses say a white or silver four door car was traveling south bound through the alley before the gunfire erupted.



No one was injured in the shooting



Later that night, around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Andrews St. and Oakwood Ave. for another call of shots fired.



Officers say no one was injured, but gunfire did hit a home on the 300 block of Oakwood Ave. Police say the back window of a car parked on the 300 block of Forest Ave. was also shot out.



Police located nine shell casings between the 1100 and 1300 block of Andrews St.



Witnesses described a car connected with the shooting as a light colored four-door vehicle with a loud muffler.



Police have not said if these two incidents are connected. If you have any information on either of these incidents, call the Rockford Police Department or Crime Stoppers.